BAFL 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.15%)
BIPL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.54%)
DGKC 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.41%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FCCL 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.69%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.79%)
HUBC 90.75 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.75%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.01%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.35%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.7%)
OGDC 97.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
PIBTL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIOC 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PPL 76.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.94%)
PRL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.21%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
TRG 82.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-7.12%)
UNITY 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By 21 (0.43%)
BR30 17,394 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 48,772 Increased By 297.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,906 Increased By 114.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 hits 2-week high on commodities boost, Restaurant Group surges

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2023 03:15pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 touched a two-week high on Thursday, helped by a rise in energy and mining stocks as commodity prices climbed on hopes of fresh China stimulus, while Restaurant Group surged after accepting a takeover bid.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 added 0.8%, also helped by a pullback in the dollar, while the mid-cap index was up 0.5%.

The heavyweight oil and gas sector added 1.8%, while precious metal miners lead sectoral gains.

UK FTSE 100 holds gains after US payrolls data

Industrial metal miners gained 1.7%, while precious metal miners were up 2.0% as prices of metals such as copper and gold rose.

China is preparing to bring a new round of stimulus to help the economy meet the government’s annual growth target, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group jumped 37.1% as the company agreed to a takeover by private equity firm Apollo Global for 506 million pounds ($623.44 million) after a year of financial struggles.

Also aiding the exporter-heavy FTSE 100, the pound weakened after data showed the UK economy grew in line with expectations in August, but shrank more than initially thought in July.

“August numbers came in as expected, but it still demonstrates how the burden of high borrowing costs and the wider cost of living crisis is weighing hard on consumer and company sentiment,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown.

Investors are now turning their focus to U.S. consumer inflation data, due later in the day, for more clues on the Fed’s interest rate outlook.

Among individual stocks, Mobico tumbled 27.2% to the bottom of the midcap index, after the transport firm lowered its profit forecast for the year and suspended dividends as it grapples with high costs.

Building materials supplier SIG cut its annual profit forecast, sending its shares tumbling to a near three-year low. The stock was last down 12.9%.

Barclays shares lost 2.6%. Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan said in a podcast sluggish deal activity and peaking interest rates could add to pressure on bank earnings.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 hits 2-week high on commodities boost, Restaurant Group surges

Death toll in Gaza rises to at least 1,354: Hamas ministry

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trajectory against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues upwards march against US dollar

Pakistan seeks deal to import up to 1mn tons of Russian oil per year: TASS

Cipher case: IHC clubs together two of Imran’s pleas

Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored

Under-performance claims: TRG says campaign part of ex-CEO’s effort to illegally take control

Oil tracks global equities higher, IEA demand downgrade weighs

Govt’s sell-off agenda attracts World Bank’s attention

New circular of FBR raises eyebrows

Read more stories