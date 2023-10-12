BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Must find ways to subsidise the poor

BR Research Published 12 Oct, 2023 08:25am

National headline inflation for the third straight quarter stayed close to 30 percent – a first in Pakistan’s recorded history. The last three quarters have unsurprisingly also been the three worst quarters in terms of real wage growth for construction sector. This is despite nominal wage growth in double-digits for three straight quarters. Such is the erosion in real wages, that it has outpaced nominal wage growth for five straight quarters.

For context, 15 percent growth in nominal wages was met with 35 percent headline inflation for 4QFY23 – returning real wage growth of negative 20 percent. This has happened every quarter since 1QFY23, with varying magnitude. And no, the deterioration in construction workers’ wages is not a recent phenomenon. 1QFY23 the 16th consecutive quarter of negative real wages when pinned against headline national inflation. Four years of being behind the eight ball – now that is some ordeal. And if one benchmarks it against food inflation only, or with that of bottom twoquintiles, or just the SPI – the picture would look scarier. Doing that makes more sense as the sector wages tracked by the PBS consists of masons, painters, electricians, carpenters, and plumbers.

The price of wheat flour has doubled in less than a year. The PBS does not publish the retail price for Naan, but that surely has also doubled in the same period. The working-classaverage meal price of Daal Roti has now doubled in less than three years – whereas it took six years for prices to double before this. A cup of tea has also become dearer – doubling in 35 months –having taken 75 months to double prior to this.

The price of a standard meal for a labor after a day’s work is up over 40 percent in less than a year. A plate of cooked daal with 2 naans and a cup of tea – takes away as much as 20 percent of an average laborer’sdaily earning. That is just one meal for an individual – and not taking into account for the fact that the working class typically have 3-4 mouths to feed. Forget thrice a day, just doing it once will take away half the daily earnings.

Leave the ever-rising transportation, electricity, and education costs for some other time. Goes without saying, the authorities must not turn away from the poor man’s plight and do whatever it takes to shelter them from what is becoming an unbearable situation. If it takes expanding the social safety net by whatever means, so be it. The working class is in need of help, and it should come sooner rather than later.

inflation food inflation inflation in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Must find ways to subsidise the poor

IMF sees slight rise in govt expenditure

PIA, other loss-making SOEs: PM for accelerating privatisation process

KE submits three-tier IGP to govt

Buying two second-hand vessels: PPRA decides to recommend govt give exemption to PNSC

Rabi Season 2023-24: Wheat yield target set at 32.2m tons

Govt condemns Israeli siege of Gaza

‘Selling govt share in Reko Diq to KSA’: Terms being drafted to hire FA for 3rd-party assessment

New circular of FBR raises eyebrows

OIC asks India to reverse illegal steps of Aug 5, 2019

‘B’ Category: Authorisation of 5 forex cos suspended

Read more stories