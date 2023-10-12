BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-12

PIA, other loss-making SOEs: PM for accelerating privatisation process

Zaheer Abbasi Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed the Privatization Commission to accelerate the process of privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The caretaker premier was presiding over a high-level meeting regarding PIA and was given a detailed briefing on various issues of PIA. He further directed that transparency in the privatisation process should be ensured.

The prime minister expresses concern over the delay in decision making on PIA matters. He said that the country is suffering from economic problems and the loss of national institutions is causing these problems to increase.

SOEs running into losses add to economic woes: PM Kakar

It is no longer possible to meet the deficit of these institutions from taxpayers’ money, he said, adding that the reforms of the aviation sector will provide the best travel facilities to the people.

Haq further stated it is very important to determine those responsible for the loss so that steps can be taken for their redressal.

The meeting was informed about the financial situation of PIA and the progress of the privatisation process. It was told that all obstacles in the privatisation of PIA have been removed.

An official on condition of anonymity said that as per documents, the PIA debt has now reached an unmanageable level. As of 31st December 2022, the PIA’s debt and liabilities stood at Rs743 billion which is five times more than the total value of its assets. The PIA’s total losses for the last financial year stood at Rs86.5 billion, out of which, Rs11 billion were operational losses. If the situation continues PIA’s debt and liabilities will rise to Rs1,977 billion and its annual losses will rise to Rs259 billion per annum by 2030.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad, Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, and relevant officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PIA Pakistan Economy SOEs Privatization Commission Economic distress caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

PIA, other loss-making SOEs: PM for accelerating privatisation process

IMF sees slight rise in govt expenditure

KE submits three-tier IGP to govt

Buying two second-hand vessels: PPRA decides to recommend govt give exemption to PNSC

Rabi Season 2023-24: Wheat yield target set at 32.2m tons

Govt condemns Israeli siege of Gaza

‘Selling govt share in Reko Diq to KSA’: Terms being drafted to hire FA for 3rd-party assessment

New circular of FBR raises eyebrows

OIC asks India to reverse illegal steps of Aug 5, 2019

‘B’ Category: Authorisation of 5 forex cos suspended

Read more stories