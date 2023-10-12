Nawaz leaves for Saudi Arabia

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif left for Saudi Arabia on a private visit before returning to Pakistan on October 21.

According to details, the three-time prime minister will depart for Jeddah via Saudi Airlines flight SV 116 as he left for London Airport.

A number of PML-N workers were present outside Avenfield House, from where Nawaz Sharif departed for London Airport.

The PML-N supremo – who is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on October 21 – will visit Dubai after performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia.