Balochistan minister vows strict action against oil smugglers

QUETTA: Interim Information Minister of Balochistan Jan Achakzai, Wednesday said that the government has set a deadline of 10 days before crackdown on oil smugglers.

Talking to media in Quetta, provincial minister said that the government will start destroying smuggler boats, if oil smuggling does not stop in 10 days deadline.

Achakzai said that the government lands will not be allowed to encroach. “Those facing charges of encroachment of state land will be arrested and their cases will be sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Interim minister said that the security will be stepped up at the Balochistan’s borders with Sindh and Punjab.