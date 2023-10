WAH CANTT: Federal Minister for Defence and Defence Production, Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder (retd), visited POF Wah Cantt on Wednesday. Chairman POF Board, Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan briefed the minister about production capabilities of POF.

The Federal Minister appreciated the vital role POF was playing in fulfilling the defence requirements of Pakistan’s Armed Forces with state-of-the-art arms and ammunition.

