BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-12

Public sector educational institutions: Stakeholders should make joint efforts to provide basic facilities: minister

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on Wednesday while stressing the need for improving and providing basic facilities in public sector educational institutions has said all the stakeholders should make joint efforts in this connection.

Addressing the National Curriculum Summit jointly organised by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Development here, he said that curriculum reform cannot be effective until basic facilities in all public schools across Pakistan are provided.

The minister lauded the efforts of the National Curriculum Council (NCC) towards its role of coordination among the federating units. He expressed satisfaction with the completed tasks of the National Curriculum of Pakistan (NCP).

The minister praised the role of provincial governments’ stakeholders in upholding the cause of quality education for all children of the nation by championing international standards in curriculum reforms.

He further said the caretaker government would take all possible steps to improve education in the country.

The minister also said that the NCP should be a comprehensive exercise, covering all four aspects of a quality curriculum, which include standards, textbooks, teachers’ training, and examination reforms.

“The word ‘single’ caused confusion and excluded the diversity education that is an asset to our country’s rich heritage. We are now ready to get back on track,” he said.

The minister stressed that the new reforms will spearhead examination reforms. “Our children must move away from rote memorization in exams to concept-based understanding,” he added.

The summit was attended by several educationists from across Pakistan. Education experts from public, private, non-government, and development sectors participated in the summit. Sindhi assured that the initiatives regarding the development of the curriculum standards for a range of elective subjects and streamlining technical education across the country will continue in coordination with the stakeholders across the country.

Along with different panel discussions, presentations were also given by the experts on different aspects of the curriculum reforms. During the summit, four different panel discussions were held on curriculum reforms, textbooks, teachers, and assessments.

The experts in the field shared their experiences and valuable suggestions for improvement of the education scenario of Pakistan.

Director NCC Secretariat Dr Mariam Chughtai gave a presentation on different aspects of the National Curriculum of Pakistan. She termed the summit an important part of the open dialogue, and continuation of the discourse.

Federal Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry marked the summit “a great success”. He informed the audience that for the first time in the country's history, a core curriculum from Grades 1-12 and Early Years has been signed off by subject experts from all provinces.

He acknowledged the invaluable support and coordination from the provincial education departments, without which this collaborative journey would not have been possible.

He also paid gratitude to the private sector, civil society, academics, and minority voices who remained actively engaged in this process, ensuring that all stakeholders were heard and represented.

Other participants speaking on the occasion said that the country needs an even greater re-evaluation, modern practices and learning processes. They said that taking into account the lives of young learners at present, and how they will look in the very near future, policy-makers need to identify the skills and attributes that will help them be successful and face any challenges that come their way.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

educational institutions Madad Ali

Comments

1000 characters

Public sector educational institutions: Stakeholders should make joint efforts to provide basic facilities: minister

IMF sees slight rise in govt expenditure

PIA, other loss-making SOEs: PM for accelerating privatisation process

KE submits three-tier IGP to govt

Buying two second-hand vessels: PPRA decides to recommend govt give exemption to PNSC

Rabi Season 2023-24: Wheat yield target set at 32.2m tons

Govt condemns Israeli siege of Gaza

‘Selling govt share in Reko Diq to KSA’: Terms being drafted to hire FA for 3rd-party assessment

New circular of FBR raises eyebrows

OIC asks India to reverse illegal steps of Aug 5, 2019

‘B’ Category: Authorisation of 5 forex cos suspended

Read more stories