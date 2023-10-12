BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
PFA to inspect cafeterias, canteens in all universities

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has decided to inspect cafeterias and canteens in all the Universities across the province on daily basis.

A notification has been issued to the vice chancellors, directors and principals of all the universities and the educational institutions, said a spokesman of the Authority here on Wednesday.

Director General PFA Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the implementation of pure food rules would be ensured in all the universities at all cost and Authority’s food safety teams would check the food outlets in the universities on daily basis.

“Implementation of Pure Food SOPs will be ensured in the processing areas of all the food outlets,” said Raja Jahangir Anwar. He added that there would be a complete ban on preparation of food by using banned ingredients. He said owners of the cafeterias had been issued SOPs and no leniency would be tolerated in provision of nutritional food to the university students.

“Providing quality food is the first priority of Punjab Food Authority and all resources will be used against the mafia who play with the health of the youth,” Raja Jahangir Anwar added. He said that we all had to work together for the good health and better development of the young generation.

