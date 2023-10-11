BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
OIC Envoy expresses support for Kashmiris in struggle for self-determination

  • Yousef M Al Dobeay says OIC has strongly condemned the illegal steps taken by India on 5th August
BR Web Desk Published 11 Oct, 2023 05:41pm

Special Envoy to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General on Kashmir Yousef M Al Dobeay on Wednesday expressed unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in just struggle for the right to self-determination, Radio Pakistan reported.

He made the remarks following a conversation with Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi in Islamabad. The special envoy said we stand with the Kashmiri people and that he will continue to raise their plight at every forum.

Yousef M Al Dobeay said the OIC has strongly condemned the illegal steps taken by India on 5th August 2019 and insisted that these be rescinded.

In his remarks on the occasion, the Foreign Secretary said the Special Envoy to the OIC Secretary General on Kashmir will be meeting with the leadership of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during this visit.

He said the special envoy will also travel to the LOC where he will receive a briefing on the on-ground situation.

He will also interact with the Kashmiri representatives to gain a better understanding of their plight, the Foreign Secretary said.

The Foreign Secretary expressed profound gratitude to the OIC for its consistent and unequivocal support for the Kashmir cause.

Alluding to the Indian atrocities in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi said the current Indian leadership is bent upon perpetuating India's occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He pointed out that the entire Hurriyat leadership had arbitrarily been incarcerated over the last several years, adding that the number of detained political activists and human rights defenders comes to around four thousand.

Referring to the illegal and unilateral steps of 5th August 2019, he said the ultimate aim of these steps is to convert Kashmiris into a disempowered minority in their own land.

He said the timely and complete implementation of decisions taken under the OIC resolutions and the action plan adopted by the Contact Group will help in alleviating the suffering of the Kashmiri people and finding a lasting solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

