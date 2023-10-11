BAFL 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
BIPL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
DGKC 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.97%)
FABL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 94.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.33%)
HUBC 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.69%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
OGDC 96.06 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 11.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIOC 97.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.36%)
PPL 75.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.83%)
PRL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
SSGC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.91%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.93%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By 29 (0.6%)
BR30 17,327 Increased By 133.6 (0.78%)
KSE100 48,392 Increased By 251.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 16,753 Increased By 103 (0.62%)
Australian shares edge higher on mining boost, Fed in focus

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 11:33am

Australian shares edged higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark logging its fifth straight session of gains, buoyed by domestic mining stocks on strong commodity prices, while risk appetite improved on the expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve steering away from rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.7% higher to 7,088.4 points, logging a three-week high.

Interest rate jitters among market participants eased as further remarks from the Fed’s top official on Tuesday indicated the central bank may not resort to increasing borrowing costs further and that the policy in place was sufficiently restrictive.

Australian shares jump most in four weeks on Fed’s dovish hints

Meanwhile, higher interest rates are working in Australia to cool demand and slow inflation, according to statements from a top central banker.

Local miners climbed 1% marking their highest since Sept. 21 with BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metal each advancing between 1% and 1.7%.

The sub-index tracked rising metal and iron ore prices on hopes of renewed demand from China, the country’s largest trading partner.

Financials followed suit and jumped 0.4% with National Australia Bank and ANZ Group gaining 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

Bank of Queensland marked its biggest percentage drop in four months, losing nearly 7.5%, after the lender declared a dividend cut on subdued annual profits.

“If rates stay on hold, (it) takes a lot of pressure off banks and gives people more confidence to hold the banks,” said Brad Smoling, Managing Director of Smoling Stockbroking.

Smoling also added that he sees the equity market “rallying” in the fourth quarter of the year.

Energy stocks rose 0.7%, tracking gains in oil prices over possible supply disruptions pertaining to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Woodside Energy and Santos advanced over 0.6%, each.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1%, touching a two-week high.

Channel Infrastructure NZ and Contact Energy topped gains on the benchmark adding 2.0%, each.

Australian shares

