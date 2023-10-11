BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
PTA takes major step towards fostering ethical internet usage

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) took a significant step toward fostering safe and responsible internet usage by organising a meeting with prominent religious scholars, here on Tuesday.

The event marked a collaborative effort between the PTA and religious leaders to address the challenges of social media and the internet while promoting a digital environment that aligns with cultural and religious values.

The meeting was attended by Islamic scholars from various schools of thought including Dr Qibla Ayaz, the chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII); Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, and Maulana Tariq Jameel among others.

Senior PTA officers were also present at this occasion.

Chairman PTA Maj General Hafeezur Rehman (retired) addressed the audience and highlighted the pivotal role of religious scholars in guiding the masses toward ethical and responsible internet usage. He emphasised the potential for even greater impact if the scholars lend their support to PTA through their own platforms.

An open-floor discussion and recommendation session provided a platform for active engagement and dialogue. Key highlights of the meeting included a strong emphasis to educate the youth about responsible social media and internet usage especially the critical role of parents in educating their children. The Quran and teachings of the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) were highlighted as a guiding light in this endeavour.

Recognising the gravity of online threats such as anti-state, blasphemous and hate speech online, it was emphasised that addressing them was the collective responsibility of the State, judiciary, PTA, PEMRA, FIA, and the individuals.

The scholars expressed their appreciation for the PTA’s commitment and efforts in promoting safe and responsible internet usage and reassured their full cooperation and support to the regulator. This meeting marks the beginning of a series, towards collaborative efforts with respected Ulema to combat harmful and unlawful online content.

