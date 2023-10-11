BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-11

Gold eases as risk appetite improves

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

BENGALURU: Gold prices slipped on Tuesday after rising nearly 2% in the previous session as investors cautiously turned back to riskier assets and looked forward to further cues on the US central bank’s policy stance.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at 1,856.39 per ounce as of 10:58 a.m. EDT (1458 GMT) after rising to a more than one week high earlier in the session.

US gold futures climbed 0.2% to $1,867.10 an ounce. Spot gold rose 1.6% on Monday, its biggest one-day jump in five months, as military clashes between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas boosted demand for safe-haven investments.

Profit-taking and increased investor appetite for risk pressured prices, although the conflict between Israel and Hamas limited gold’s losses, said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities. Gold is often a safe haven for investors during times of global instability.

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher, though caution prevailed amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Markets focused on the Federal Reserve’s September monetary policy meeting to be published on Wednesday and US Consumer Prices Index (CPI) data due on Thursday.

“If the CPI report comes hotter than expected, especially the core number, it will be negative for gold as it will indicate that the Fed will have to keep rates higher for longer, Melek added. As bullion yields no interest, it tends to lose its attraction when interest rates rise.

Top ranking Fed officials indicated on Monday that rising yields on long-term US Treasury bonds could steer the Fed away from further increases in its short-term policy rate. Spot silver fell 0.6% to $21.77 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $887.44 and palladium gained 1% to $1,151.49.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold US gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold eases as risk appetite improves

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Sept workers’ remittances up 5pc to $2.206bn MoM

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Benami transactions, misuse of taxpayers’ CNICs: FTO directs FBR to investigate cases

IBIS: SIFC seeks timelines for installation of telemetry system

President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

Read more stories