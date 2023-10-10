Chloe names new designer Chemena Kamali

PARIS: French luxury brand Chloe announced Monday it had appointed a new creative director, Chemena Kamali, in the latest reshuffle among the big houses.

Born in Germany in 1981, Kamali was previously women’s design director at Saint Laurent and worked for Chloe early in her career.

She replaces Gabriela Hearst, who held her last show for the brand at Paris Fashion Week last month, having been in charge only three years.

Europe’s Luxury stocks at risk of going out of style

“I have always had a deep connection with Chloe since the day I walked through its doors more than 20 years ago. This return is both natural and very personal,” Kamali said in a statement from Chloe’s Swiss parent group Richemont group.

The fashion world has seen a lot of reshuffling in recent months.

While Louis Vuitton went with a mega-celebrity approach by appointing musician Pharrell Williams to its top post, most brands are preferring low-profile but technically accomplished artisans.

Alexander McQueen last week named a little-known newcomer, Sean McGirr, as only the third creative director in the brand’s 30-year history.

Gucci replaced its star designer Alessandro Michele with the quieter presence of Sabato de Sarno over the summer.

Kamali will present her first pre-collection for Chloe in Paris in January 2024, followed by her autumn-winter 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week the following month.

LVMH, Gucci to expand in India with new outlets in Reliance’s luxury mall

Chloe CEO Riccardo Bellini said in the statement: “Chemena’s vision, inspired by her unwavering bond with Chloe, will highlight the unique DNA of the house.”