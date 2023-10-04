BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
BIPL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
FABL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
GGL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 95.13 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (5.64%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
OGDC 98.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PPL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.25%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.5%)
SSGC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 88.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.2%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 44 (0.94%)
BR30 16,848 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Sean McGirr named as creative director of Alexander McQueen

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 05:30pm
A model walks the runway at Alexander Mcqueen, headed by former creative director Sarah Burton. Photo: Reuters
A model walks the runway at Alexander Mcqueen, headed by former creative director Sarah Burton. Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Sean McGirr was named by French luxury goods group Kering as creative director of British label Alexander McQueen on Tuesday.

McGirr, previously head of ready-to-wear collections at JW Anderson, is a graduate of London fashion school Central Saint Martins and has also worked at Dries Van Noten and Uniqlo.

He replaces Sarah Burton, whose departure was announced last month. His appointment comes amid a broader restructuring at Kering as it seeks to rejuvinate sales at its star label Gucci.

Kering, which does not break out the McQueen label’s financial results, has been pushing it further upmarket and named former LVMH executive Gianfilippo Testa CEO in May last year with a mandate to accelerate expansion.

The McQueen label is one of several brands that Kering has flagged for development into beauty products, alongside Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.

LVMH Gucci Kering Alexander McQueen

Comments

1000 characters

Sean McGirr named as creative director of Alexander McQueen

Rupee sees 20th consecutive gain, settles at 284.68 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s upwards march continues

Shehbaz says Nawaz returning to start process of prosperity, development

Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan’s security problems: Taliban

Businesses laud Pakistan govt’s measures against ‘misuse of Afghan Transit Trade’

KSE-100 goes past 47,000, hits 5-week high

Oil falls over $1 on demand fears, Saudi confirms cuts to year-end

Pakistan seeking Middle East investment & tech in energy sector: minister

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Vitol, Trafigura for December cargoes

Cipher case: IHC rules Imran’s bail plea to be heard in open court

Read more stories