LHC seeks report from Sahiwal Jail Superintendent

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a report from jail superintendent Sahiwal by October 19 about medical treatment provided to Moazam Ali a convict in murder of MQM’s leader Imran Farooq.

The jail superintendent had submitted a report in the court to the extent of blood pressure and diabetes of the convict.

The court rejected the report and directed the superintendent to submit a fresh report about the convict’s eye and treatment provided to him.

The petitioner Sadia Bano, the wife of the convict approached the court against the jail authorities for not allowing her husband to undergo a surgery for cataract.

The petitioner’s counsel Mian Dawood argued before the court that his client had filed an application with the jail superintendent to provide cataract treatment to her husband. He said the report was silent about the eye disease of the convict.

The lawyer alleged that due to non provision of the medical treatment in the jail the petitioner’s husband lost his one eye.

