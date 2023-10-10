BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,819 Increased By 35.3 (0.74%)
BR30 17,041 Increased By 92.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-10

LHC seeks report from Sahiwal Jail Superintendent

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a report from jail superintendent Sahiwal by October 19 about medical treatment provided to Moazam Ali a convict in murder of MQM’s leader Imran Farooq.

The jail superintendent had submitted a report in the court to the extent of blood pressure and diabetes of the convict.

The court rejected the report and directed the superintendent to submit a fresh report about the convict’s eye and treatment provided to him.

The petitioner Sadia Bano, the wife of the convict approached the court against the jail authorities for not allowing her husband to undergo a surgery for cataract.

The petitioner’s counsel Mian Dawood argued before the court that his client had filed an application with the jail superintendent to provide cataract treatment to her husband. He said the report was silent about the eye disease of the convict.

The lawyer alleged that due to non provision of the medical treatment in the jail the petitioner’s husband lost his one eye.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

MQM Lahore High Court medical treatment Imran Farooq Sadia Bano Sahiwal Jail Superintendent

Comments

1000 characters

LHC seeks report from Sahiwal Jail Superintendent

‘Misrepresenting events’: IHC issues notices to Bajwa, Faiz, others

Israel on war footing, Hamas threatens to kill captives

Privatising Discos to create private-sector monopolies, warns World Bank

‘Inflated’ bills: Intelligence agency comes to the rescue of power consumers?

Oil & refinery sector leads rally

Internal rift between EP and EC led to rollover of GSP

World Bank for taxation of agri income, property

6 Chinese polyester fabric varieties: New customs values fixed

APTMA seeks ‘competitive’ electricity tariff

AI Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial committee to find ‘amicable’ way out

Read more stories