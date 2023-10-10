BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
51 iPhones worth Rs10.6m confiscated from group of Umrah pilgrims

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs Airport Collectorate, Karachi has confiscated a huge quantity of cellphones from a group of Umrah pilgrims.

The action took place during customs clearance at the green channel and involved a group of passengers, including children and women.

Customs officials intercepted the group of pilgrims as they were processing their clearance at Karachi Airport. Upon conducting a thorough search of their belongings, customs staff discovered empty boxes of mobile phones. When questioned about the contents of these boxes, the passengers provided unsatisfactory answers, prompting further inspection.

During the subsequent examination of their clothing, customs officials uncovered a total of 51 iPhones. The confiscated phones included 25 iPhone 15 models, 12 iPhone 14 models, and 14 iPhone 11/12 models. The estimated value of the seized mobile phones is approximately Rs10.6 million, with duty and taxes payable amounting to around Rs8.8 million, as per prevailing laws.

In response to the discovery, three individuals from the group have been formally arrested, and a case has been registered against them. The Pakistan Customs Airport Collectorate is conducting further investigations into the matter to ascertain the full scope of the operation and identify any potential accomplices.

Customs authorities are taking this incident seriously and are committed to ensuring that all relevant legal procedures are followed. Such actions are part of ongoing efforts to combat smuggling and illegal imports, creating a detrimental impact on the country’s economy.

