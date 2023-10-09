BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,819 Increased By 35.3 (0.74%)
BR30 17,041 Increased By 92.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

1,700 ‘illegal’ Afghan nationals arrested in Karachi: Sindh Home Minister

  • Says all illegal immigrants living in Sindh would be deported
BR Web Desk Published 09 Oct, 2023 07:32pm

Sindh interim Home Minister Brigadier Haris Nawaz (retired) said on Monday that the authorities had arrested 1,700 Afghan nationals “illegally residing” in Karachi, Aaj News reported.

“All illegal immigrants living in Sindh would be deported,” he said while speaking to the media outside the office of West Zone deputy inspector general of police.

Last week, the caretaker government gave an ultimatum to all undocumented immigrants, including Afghan nationals, to leave Pakistan by October 31, or else face imprisonment and deportation to their respective countries.

It was decided that movement across the border would be subject to passports and visas, while electronic Afghan identity cards (or e-tazkiras) would only be accepted until October 31.

After the passage of the deadline, the authorities will kick-start an operation targeting illegal properties and businesses owned by immigrants or those being run in collaboration with Pakistani nationals.

Following the government deadline, a crackdown has commenced across the country on illegal immigrants, particularly Afghan citizens.

Last week, a meeting of the Sindh Apex Com­m­ittee, attended by caretaker Chief Minister ret­ired Justice Maqbool Baqar and Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir, was informed that pockets where illegal Afghan nationals were concentrated in the province had been identified.

Talking to media persons today, Nawaz said the Sindh government was preparing a mechanism under which registered immigrants would not be touched.

He said committees led by concerned SSPs and deputy commissioners were being formed in which representatives of all institutions would be included in action against illegal immigrants.

“Illegal Afghans would be sent back home in buses through the Chaman border in Balochistan, while registered Afghans would not be touched,” the home minister stated.

Illegal immigrants illegal afghans interim home minister

Comments

1000 characters

1,700 ‘illegal’ Afghan nationals arrested in Karachi: Sindh Home Minister

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

More than 123,000 people displaced in the Gaza Strip: UN

Open-market: rupee sees gain against US dollar

Oil prices jump as Middle East turmoil roils markets

High financial charges, costs: profit of Pakistan’s listed textile sector plunges 24% in FY23

KSE-100 adds another 228 points, extends gains for sixth session

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group says it has inked deal with US tech company

Mari Petroleum successfully drills appraisal well in Sindh

Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi to be indicted on October 17

Read more stories