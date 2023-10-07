BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
Return of illegal migrants: Afghanistan vows full cooperation

NNI Published 07 Oct, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Afghan authorities have ensured Pakistan’s administration and police officials for full cooperation regarding the return of illegally migrated Afghan citizens.

During a high level meeting held between the officials of the Islamabad administration, federal police, and Afghan Commissionerate officers; the officials from the Afghan embassy were informed about the Terms of Reference (TORs) for the return of Afghan citizens who have illegally migrated to Pakistan.

The Afghan authorities assured full cooperation to the Pakistani authorities and agreed to assist regarding the return of illegal Afghan nationals.

The Pakistani authorities assured to facilitate the people who voluntarily returned to Afghanistan and to share the data of the arrested Afghan citizens with the embassy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker government had set a deadline of November 01 for illegal residents and migrants to leave the country otherwise will be deported. The caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti formed a task force that will take action against illegal immigrants.

