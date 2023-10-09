CFA Society successfully hosts 20th Annual Excellence Awards

KARACHI: CFA Society Pakistan successfully hosted it’s 20th Annual Excellence Awards this year at a local hotel with honourable Chief Guest Muhammad Ali, Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum and Guest of Honour, Dr. Inayat Hussain, CFA, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan.

As the title depicts, the Awards recognize excellence in performance by individuals and institutions under various categories including Banking, ESG Reporting, Corporate Finance, Investor Relations, Brokerage Excellence, Asset Management Company, and Gender Diversity at Workplace.

Highly reputable professionals with extensive experience are chosen to judge these awards for maintaining transparency and credibility.

In his Keynote address Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum appreciated the role of CFA Charter holders and CFA Society Pakistan in serving the financial markets.

Commenting on the circular debt, he stated that by there are no short term solutions and a road map to address the issues is being developed expected by November 2023.Resolution of circular debt in gas sector is expected to be sooner.

Energy sector challenges have spillover effects on other sectors. He further emphasized that markets will play a key role in the future in pricing and DISCOS would be privatized.

Due to crackdown against power thefts and defaults, about Rs. 17bln has been recovered by the caretaker administration. He emphasized that the country needs independent research forums.

Dr. Inayat Husain, CFA himself a charter holder appreciated the role of the society over the years. During his speech and he projected lower inflation and lower current account deficit in the coming months.

Paul Moody, CFA, MD, CFA Institute through his recorded message congratulated the winners and appreciated the volunteer spirit in our community.

Sajjad Anwar, CFA, President CFA Society Pakistan, delivered the welcome address and congratulated the winners.

In his welcome address, President of Society, thanked the distinguished guests and highlighted that it’s a volunteer driven non profit organization without any vested interest formed for the sole objective of development of capital markets.

It has been a voice for setting higher standards and communication with the regulators.

He further highlighted that CFA Institute has research in various governance related aspects and our markers can and have learnt from the global best practices. He asked the distinguished audience to take advice of these professionals in research and development activities.

The event attendees included senior professionals from the industry and members of CFA Society Pakistan.

CFA Society Pakistan is a member society of the CFA Institute which is a global organization of finance and Investment professionals and administers the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Program worldwide.

The aim of CFA Institute is to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow.

There are more than 170,000 + CFA Charter holders worldwide in 164 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 156 local member societies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023