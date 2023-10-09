‘Tradition of self accountability disappearing’

HYDERABAD: Chief Patron of Anjuman Ghulaman-e-Qalandar Welfare Sindh and well-known writer Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah Qalandari has said that the tradition of self-accountability is disappearing in society and social evils are gradually increasing due to our desires increasing, while the recitation with restraint of Durood Sharif is an easy means of spiritual purification.

He said this during his spiritual and reformatory address at the annual gathering organized in connection with Meelad-ul-Nabi (peace be upon him) in the residential colony of Sindh Agriculture University.

Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah said that bigotry and fundamentalism in any field create distance between people and tension in society.

He said that all Sufis and thinkers including Shah Abdul Latif Bhatai, Sachal Sarmast, Qalandar Shahbaz, Maulana Rumi, and Saami played their role in the welfare of humanity and resistance against the evils of society.

He said due to the lack of fulfillment of desires, the youth are surrounded by despair, they consider suicide as the only solution to get out of despair, while love for the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) removes disappointment from the heart.

On this occasion, Gul Sher Lochi welcomed the guests. Prof. Dr. Noor Muhammad Soomro, Anwar Hussain Khanzada, Rajab Burfat, Mohammad Bux Nahiyoon, Khalid Panhwer, Chanesar Burfat, Inayat Nahyoon, Aijaz Mastoi, Laiq Burfat, Syed Mehboob Shah, Sher Khan Panhwer, Syed Anwar Shah, Rafiq Ahmed Kakepoto, Bashir Ahmed Bhutto, Rashid Mehmood Vandiar, Gulzar Sargani, Sarfraz Ahmed Shahani, Aijaz Memon, Ghulam Murtaza Chandio, Muhammad Khan Jamali, Shafqat Qadri, Asif Gishkori, Ayaz Nahyoon, Ahmed Ali, Sarwar Sand, Nazir Nahyoon, Mudasar Gulsher, GM Magsi, Wajid Ali Chandio and a large number of Qalandris including teachers, officers and employees of the university participated.

