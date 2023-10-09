BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan expresses grief over earthquake in Afghanistan

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2023 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday expressed deep sadness and condolence over loss of precious lives and properties in devastating earthquake that hit Western regions of Afghanistan on Saturday.

“The Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake in Western regions of Afghanistan yesterday, resulting in tragic loss of life and widespread

damage to property,” a statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson said.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and pray for the early and complete recovery of the injured.”

The statement added that Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with the brothers and sisters in Afghanistan during this difficult time.

