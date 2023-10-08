BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Major Gulf bourses drop amid surging Gaza-Israel conflict

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2023 07:07pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf tumbled on Sunday amid worries that rising conflict between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel threatens to spiral.

Israel pounded Gaza on Sunday after suffering its bloodiest attack in decades when Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns a day earlier, threatening a major new war in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slumped 1.6%, the sharpest decline in 10 months.

Major Gulf markets fall on U.S. rate concerns

The index was dragged down by losses in all sectors, with Lumi Rental down 5% and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication dropping 5.3%.

Saudi Aramco Base Oil (Luberef)dropped 6.8% and the world’s largest Islamic bank by assets, Al Rajhi Bank slipped 2.1%.

The Qatari index fell for a third straight session, ending 0.6% lower, with most sectors in the red.

Industries Qatar dropped 1.1% and Commercial Bank lost 1.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index plunged 2.6%, the steepest drop in nearly three months.

The index was weighed down by losses in all sectors with Commercial International Bank falling 2.7% and E-Finance For Digital And Financial Investments sliding 4.8%.

Among the losers, Telecom Egypt and Fawry Banking lost 4.2% and 4.7% respectively.

SAUDI ARABIA dropped 1.6% to 10,596

QATAR lost 0.6% to 10,001

EGYPT fell 2.6% to 19,357

BAHRAIN lost 0.1% to 1,949

OMAN added 0.1% to 4,742

KUWAIT lost 0.7% to 7,353

