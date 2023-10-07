BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Strong quake in west Afghanistan kills 'about 120'

AFP Published October 7, 2023 Updated October 7, 2023 10:39pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HEART: The death toll from a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in western Afghanistan on Saturday has risen to "about 120", disaster relief authorities said, with more than 1,000 others being treated for injuries.

The United States Geological Survey said the epicentre was 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of the region's largest city Herat, and was followed by eight aftershocks with magnitudes between 4.3 and 6.3.

"So far, more than 1,000 injured women, children, and old citizens have been included in our records, and about 120 people have lost their lives," Herat province disaster management head Mosa Ashari told AFP.

Crowds of residents fled buildings in Herat at around 11:00 am (0630 GMT) as the quakes began.

"We were in our offices and suddenly the building started shaking," 45-year-old resident Bashir Ahmad told AFP.

Massive earthquake jolts parts of country

"Wall plasters started to fall down and the walls got cracks, some walls and parts of the building collapsed," he said.

"I am not able to contact my family, network connections are disconnected. I am too worried and scared, it was horrifying."

Men, women and children stood out in the wide streets, away from tall buildings, in the moments after the first quake and remained wary of returning to their homes as aftershocks rumbled for hours.

"The situation was very horrible, I have never experienced such a thing," said 21-year-old student Idrees Arsala, the last to safely evacuate his classroom as the quakes began.

'Buried under the rubble'

Early on Saturday evening, disaster management authority spokesman Mullah Jan Sayeq told AFP that the number of fatalities was expected "to rise very high".

"There are some areas that are totally collapsed and all the houses are damaged," he said. "People are still buried under the rubble. The aid agencies are trying to reach the area."

Hundreds of fatalities were possible, according to a USGS preliminary estimate.

"Significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread. Past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response," it said.

The USGS had earlier reported the first quake's magnitude as 6.2. It had a shallow depth of just 14 kilometres, it said.

Herat -- 120 kilometres east of the border with Iran -- is considered the cultural capital of Afghanistan.

It is the capital of Herat province, which is home to an estimated population of 1.9 million, according to 2019 World Bank data.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

In June last year, more than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands left homeless after a 5.9-magnitude quake -- the deadliest in Afghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century -- struck the impoverished province of Paktika.

In March of this year, 13 people were killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan by a magnitude 6.5 quake, which hit near Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is already in the grip of a grinding humanitarian crisis, following the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

earthquake Afghanistan

Comments

1000 characters

Strong quake in west Afghanistan kills 'about 120'

Israel-Palestine escalation: Pakistan says 'closely monitoring' situation

UN agencies appeal to Pakistan to continue protecting vulnerable Afghans

Pakistan eyes cotton output of 12mn bales this year, says caretaker minister

Emerging economies face China and rate pressures as IMF, World Bank meet

Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumes charge as new naval chief

Watching IPL on TV helps Pakistan get into India groove

Adviser to Iran supreme leader calls Hamas attack on Israel 'proud' operation

Indian rescuers struggle to reach flood-hit areas where over 100 are missing

Stuck projects or those under arbitration: SIFC seeks information from govts

Read more stories