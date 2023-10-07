APHC-AJK condemns ban on DFP in J&K

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has strongly condemned the ban on Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) headed by Shabbir Ahmad Shah in Jammu and Kashmir by the Modi-led Indian government.

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, other day, issued a notification declaring the DFP illegal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for a period of five years.

APHC-AJK Convener Mehmood Ahmad Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said banning a political organization on false and fabricated charges is a disgrace to democracy. Any voice raised for justice has never been silenced by such lofty tactics and will never be suppressed in the future, he added.

He said Shabbir Shah has always maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory recognized by the United Nations and has been rejecting any settlement of the dispute within the ambit of the Indian Constitution.