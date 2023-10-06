BAFL 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
Oct 06, 2023
World

IAEA panel will visit Fukushima nuclear plant later this month, Japan says

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:05pm

TOKYO: Japan on Friday said a task force from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit the Fukushima nuclear power plant later this month for the first time since it started releasing the plant’s treated radioactive water in August.

The Oct. 24-27 visit will include experts from Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, South Korea, Marshall Islands, Russia, the United States, United Kingdom and Vietnam, the Japanese industry ministry said.

Japan’s release of water from the Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean prompted China to ban all seafood imports from Japan.

Japan mothers’ group fears Fukushima water release could revive health concerns

Russia has recently joined China in saying that Japan was not transparent enough about the safety of the water, a view that Japan and the US have said is groundless.

Japan IAEA Fukushima nuclear plant

Comments

