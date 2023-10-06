BAFL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
Oct 06, 2023
Tesla cuts US prices of Model 3, Model Y cars

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2023 09:58am

Elon Musk-led Tesla cut prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the US by about 2.7% to 4.2%, the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s website showed on Thursday, about a month after it slashed prices for its premium Model S and Model X cars.

Tesla has been cutting prices aggressively this year to counter the effect of a slowing EV market, while fending off competition from upstarts and legacy players.

The Model 3 sedan is cheaper by $1,250 to $38,990, while prices of the Model Y long-range variant were cut by $2,000 to $48,490, the car company’s website showed.

Prices for the standard Model 3 have come down by about 17% since the beginning of the year while the Model Y long-range variant has seen a drop of over 26%.

The price drops for the Model 3 also come as deliveries of its refreshed and higher-priced standard version is expected to start in the fourth quarter.

The carmaker missed market estimates for third-quarter deliveries earlier this week after planned upgrades at its factories to roll out the newer version of the Model 3 mass-market sedan forced production halts.

Tesla on Thursday also cut prices for its higher-priced variants of Model Y and Model 3.

Tesla discussed car, battery-making incentives with Indian officials

The price for the base Model Y rear-wheel drive, which Tesla reintroduced earlier this week, remained the same at $43,990. Prices for the premium Model S and Model X did not change on Thursday.

Electric vehicle Tesla Model X

