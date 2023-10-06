BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
IMT/5G spectrum auction: Cabinet likely to approve TORs, formation of advisory body

Tahir Amin Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal cabinet is likely to approve the terms of reference (TORs) and the constitution of the Advisory Committee for the IMT/5G spectrum auction in the country including to consider and approve the telecom reforms to induce investment and increase mobile broadband proliferation.

Official sources revealed that the caretaker federal cabinet would take the constitution of the advisory committee and TORs for the next auction in the country on its agenda in the next meeting.

According to the ToRs, the committee would assess the availability of spectrum in 700 MHz, 2600 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz band.

Further, it would consider and approve the telecom reforms to induce investment and increase mobile broadband proliferation in the country with the input of concerned stakeholders.

Further, the committee would review and approve IMT/5G Policy Guidelines for the timely auction of available spectrum for IMT/5G services in the country.

The body would also review the market assessment report and approve the way forward based on the recommendations of the reputed consultant hired by PTA for the auction design/relevant aspects of an investment-friendly IMT/5G spectrum release to maximise the spectrum utilisation in line with the Digital Pakistan vision.

The committee would examine and approve the policy directives for the federal government for recommended telecom reforms and release of IMT/5G spectrum in Pakistan.

Sources revealed that the advisory committee is likely to be chaired by the caretaker finance minister, while other members may include caretaker Federal Minister - Information Technology and Telecom, caretaker Federal Minister - Science and Technology, caretaker Federal Minister - Industries, and Production, Secretary, Finance Division Secretary, IT and Telecom Division, Secretary, Law and Justice Division, Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunica-tion Authority (PTA), Executive Director, Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), Representative of GHQ, Director General (Tech) – ISI, Member Telecom, IT and Telecom Division.

The ECC in its last meeting approved a summary for the release of IMT spectrum for improvement of the Next Generation mobile broadband services in Pakistan.

The ECC approved the constitution of an advisory committee for the release of the unsold IMT Spectrum along with its terms of reference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

