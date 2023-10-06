US diplomat meets CM, discusses various matters

LAHORE: US Consul General Ms Kristin K Hawkins deputed in Lahore met with the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore on Thursday in which matters pertaining to mutual interests, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various sectors was discussed.

The American Consul General lauded steps being taken by the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Mohsin Naqvi with regard to restoration and renovation of religious places especially of historical buildings.

The American Consul General stated that the Punjab government is doing an appreciable work in order to safeguard and protect the religious and cultural heritage.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the American Consul General underscored that all citizens including the minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan according to the constitution.

We have chalked out a comprehensive plan for the restoration of religious and historical buildings, he added. He outlined that the Punjab government is vigorously pursuing its uniform agenda of progress by making the welfare and prosperity of the people as its focal point.

American CG underlined that we would further promote cooperation in various sectors with the Punjab government. Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officials of American Consulate were also present on the occasion.

Moreover, the CM in his message on Teachers Day said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stands as the greatest and most exemplary teacher worldwide, dispelling the darkness of ignorance with the illuminating light of knowledge.

Indeed, teachers play a vital role in dispelling the shadows of ignorance among their students, acting as conduits for the dissemination of knowledge, he added. He emphasized that teachers are not only contributors to the nation’s progress but also a source of pride.

