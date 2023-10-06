BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.67%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
HUBC 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (11.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.77%)
OGDC 97.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.65%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
SSGC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 88.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.3 (1.06%)
BR30 16,962 Increased By 113.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By 372.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 102.9 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-06

US diplomat meets CM, discusses various matters

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:03am

LAHORE: US Consul General Ms Kristin K Hawkins deputed in Lahore met with the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore on Thursday in which matters pertaining to mutual interests, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various sectors was discussed.

The American Consul General lauded steps being taken by the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Mohsin Naqvi with regard to restoration and renovation of religious places especially of historical buildings.

The American Consul General stated that the Punjab government is doing an appreciable work in order to safeguard and protect the religious and cultural heritage.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the American Consul General underscored that all citizens including the minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan according to the constitution.

We have chalked out a comprehensive plan for the restoration of religious and historical buildings, he added. He outlined that the Punjab government is vigorously pursuing its uniform agenda of progress by making the welfare and prosperity of the people as its focal point.

American CG underlined that we would further promote cooperation in various sectors with the Punjab government. Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officials of American Consulate were also present on the occasion.

Moreover, the CM in his message on Teachers Day said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stands as the greatest and most exemplary teacher worldwide, dispelling the darkness of ignorance with the illuminating light of knowledge.

Indeed, teachers play a vital role in dispelling the shadows of ignorance among their students, acting as conduits for the dissemination of knowledge, he added. He emphasized that teachers are not only contributors to the nation’s progress but also a source of pride.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab government bilateral relations Mohsin Naqvi Ms Kristin K Hawkins historical buildings

Comments

1000 characters

US diplomat meets CM, discusses various matters

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs64trn by Aug-end

PSM to be privatised on G2G basis

Soft landing possible, but fiscal, debt risks abound: IMF chief

Ejaz over-exaggerated GCC-Pakistan FTA?

EU decides to extend GSP

Nepra to charge Rs1.71 per unit FCA for August

EX-cabinet members: ECP directs Sindh CS, IGP to withdraw security, perks

Section 138 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: FBR to withdraw tax recovery notices

Karachi Gateway Terminal operations: 25-year deal signed with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Senate panel told

PCAA: AGP detects Rs307.84bn irregularities

Read more stories