OIL & GAS REGULATORY AUTHORITY

TEXT: “Safety at operational activities is essential to save precious lives of both the employees and the general public and to avoid any hapless incident causing catastrophic distress”

Besides OGRA’s core objectives to develop and continuously work towards safe, progressive, and competitive oil and gas industry in close coordination with all stakeholders and to provide sustainable solutions, through innovation and adaptation to foresee and overcome the challenges faced by the sector and to safeguard the interests and uphold the confidence of the nation and the consumers, it is imperatively important to ensure safety at workplace during operational activities as well as to save the precious lives of end users and general public.

We have been seriously pursuing and working on the safety of all stakeholders in the oil and gas sector especially many incidents have been reported through media during domestic use by the end-users leaving us in the state of bolt-from-the-blue and suffering.

Therefore, the authority has seriously been exasperating safety campaigns through all possible tools to educate general public while dealing with these hazardous gases through seminars, awareness walks, pamphlets, electronic media as well as print media to save precious lives as saving one life means saving humanity.

The authority has expanded its outreach to engage all the stakeholders by site visits of energy installations and through dialogue, workshops, visits to the industry, conducting discourses at federal and provincial trade chambers to educate stakeholders including end-users.

The industry has faced many unprecedented combinations of challenges in shape of energy transition, COVID-19 pandemic, economic and atmospheric issues in shape of floods and technological as well as supply chain issues but stood productive and victorious.

We will continue to work closely to deliver safe, sustainable, and competitive industry ensuring safety in all sculpts with a vision to saving one life means saving humanity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023