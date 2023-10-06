BAFL 38.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.69%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.8%)
FABL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.06%)
FCCL 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 95.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.78%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-5.65%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
OGDC 95.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.31%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PIOC 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.97%)
PPL 72.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.47%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
SSGC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
TPLP 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 90.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.31%)
UNITY 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,759 Decreased By -22.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 16,720 Decreased By -249 (-1.47%)
KSE100 47,474 Increased By 21.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 16,373 Decreased By -74.8 (-0.45%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 5, 2023
BR Web Desk Published October 6, 2023 Updated October 6, 2023 09:03am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $21mn, now stand at $7.615bn

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 adds another 373 points to extend gains for 4th session

Read here for details.

  • FM Jilani meets Afghan counterpart to discuss regional peace challenges

Read here for details.

  • Action against illegal immigrants not targeting any particular nationality: FO

Read here for details.

  • Dubai, Real Madrid sign ‘game-changing’ deal

Read here for details.

  • Bank deposits in Pakistan are perfectly safe, clarifies SBP

Read here for details.

  • Open-market: rupee registers yet another gain against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • PIA tops sell-off list, WB told

Read here for details.

