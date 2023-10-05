BAFL 38.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.23%)
BIPL 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.52%)
FABL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.82%)
FCCL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.05%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.82%)
HBL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.64%)
HUBC 88.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (9.6%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 31.54 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.09%)
OGDC 97.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.67%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 88.35 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (4.68%)
PPL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.81%)
PRL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
SSGC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.03%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 88.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
UNITY 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.36%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,769 Increased By 35.2 (0.74%)
BR30 16,920 Increased By 71.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 47,342 Increased By 262.5 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,422 Increased By 77.3 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

WPI: Non-food prices take over

BR Research Published 05 Oct, 2023 08:59am

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) registered another month-on-month increase – for the fourth month running – clocking in at 26.4 percent for September 2023. While there is an emerging consensus that the peak is well behind us, there are still no signs of wholesale prices cooling off anytime soon – as the year-on-year growth hit a four-month high. Mind you, this comes off a relatively high base of 39 percent from last year.

The WPI composition has altered significantly over the past few months. Agriculture produce with the single largest weight of 25 percent in the WPI basket, recorded its lowest weighted average contribution to the index in well over four years at 14 percent – versus an average 34 percent weighted average contribution in the past four years. The year-on-year increase in the sub-index at 14.4 percent is also the lowest in 31 months. The increased cotton crop output and the slowdown in crop price are the key reasons for dragging the agriculture WPI sub-index to multiyear-low contribution. Most other key items in the category from wheat to rice, and from raw milk to unrefined tobacco – have continued to register substantial year-on-year increase.

The transportable goods’ sub-index that largely feeds to core inflation and an indirect second round impact on food inflation – continues to rise – recording an eight-month high. The rise is headlined by surge in petroleum prices, primarily high-speed diesel. Fertilizers, cement, medicines, and furnace oil – all continue to show significant increases – as high as 71 percent year-on-year. The metal group has shown no signs of slowing down either, with the most recent round of currency depreciation starting to show the impact – and it will not be long before the same gets reflected in prices at retail level.

With more upwards adjustment in line for electricity tariffs, and a likely surge in imported LNG rates as winter looms and Brent rises – expect the surge in the relevant sub-index to continue a little longer. The actual impact of electricity price increase is much more pronounced than what is reflected by the PBS reading of 50 percent increase in tariffs – as the authorities have done away with all forms of concessional tariffs for industrial users.

While there is some respite in cooking oil prices as international palm oil prices have come down substantially from a year ago – all other high weight WPI food items, from meat to wheat, and from milk to sugar – have shown a considerable jump. The transmission mechanism from WPI to CPI depends a great deal on WPI composition, as non-food items now headline WPI – the transmission may take a little longer than earlier episodes, but rest assured the impact will be felt on retail prices at some point, even though the peak has passed.

Wholesale Price Index WPI

Comments

1000 characters

WPI: Non-food prices take over

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

50bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

‘Washing preparation’: FBR to charge 20pc import duty

Approval of new tariff for Kapco plant: Nepra in a fix

Orders that may affect taxpayers: SC asks FBR to gazette, display on website

Jan-Jun 2024: PPRA allows PLL to buy 12 LNG spot cargoes

FBR asked to probe solar panel import scam

SECP revises Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

Read more stories