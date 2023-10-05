BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
Cotton spot rate sheds Rs300 per maund

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2023 06:23am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,700 per maund.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,400 per maund, 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 200 bales of Rani Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Sui Gas, 400 bales of Halani were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,600 per maund, 600 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Chistian were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Gani Goth were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 200 bales of Bago Bahar, 3000 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 17,950 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas, 400 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 17,950 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 400 bales of Donga Bonga were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 370 kg.

