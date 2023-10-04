BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.87%)
BIPL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
DGKC 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FABL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FCCL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.85%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (5.15%)
HUBC 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.1%)
OGDC 98.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
PIBTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
PIOC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
PPL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.35%)
PRL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.51%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.04%)
SSGC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 88.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
UNITY 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.2%)
BR100 4,737 Increased By 46.6 (0.99%)
BR30 16,867 Increased By 182.5 (1.09%)
KSE100 47,127 Increased By 370.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,364 Increased By 162 (1%)
London stocks open lower as commodity stocks drag, Tesco up on forecast lift

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 01:17pm

UK shares slipped on Wednesday, hurt by a sell-off in mining stocks as prices of most metals continued to fall, while retailer Tesco gained following an upbeat profit forecast.

The blue-chip index FTSE 100 lost 0.4% by 0705 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was down by 0.6%.

Industrial metal miners slipped 0.9%, while precious metal miners shed 1.6%, tracking prices of metals, including copper and gold.

Tesco’s shares rose 1.3% after the country’s biggest retailer raised its annual profit forecast and signalled that food inflation would continue to fall.

Fashion retailer Superdry soared more than 17% on news that it would sell its intellectual property assets in South Asia to Reliance Retail

BP fell 0.4% after sources told Reuters the oil major is exploring the sale of a 49% stake in its U.S. oil and gas pipeline network in the Gulf of Mexico for as much as $1 billion.

Shares of Spirent Communications fell 27.6% after the telecoms testing services provider warned of lower annual profit.

Investors are awaiting readings on UK services sector activity in September, due at 0830 GMT, for clues on the health of the economy.

