Ukraine central bank to improve 2023 inflation, GDP forecasts on robust agriculture

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 01:14pm

KYIV: Ukraine’s central bank will improve its forecasts for inflation and gross domestic product growth for this year at its monetary meeting this month because the situation in the agricultural sector is better, a deputy governor of the bank said on Wednesday.

Serhiy Nikolaichuk said during an online interview with Forbes-Ukraine publication that the inflation rate was slowing faster than initially expected and the economy was doing better, mainly thanks to the favourable situation in the agricultural sector.

The central bank’s monetary meeting is scheduled for Oct. 26.

