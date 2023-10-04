BAFL 38.37 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.99%)
BIPL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
DFML 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FABL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
GGL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
HBL 93.57 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.91%)
HUBC 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
MLCF 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.7%)
OGDC 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PAEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
PIBTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
PIOC 84.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PPL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PRL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 46.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
SSGC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.6%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 43.3 (0.92%)
BR30 16,825 Increased By 140.3 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,087 Increased By 330.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 16,349 Increased By 147.5 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand falls further before whole-economy PMI

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 12:25pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand lost more ground in early trade on Wednesday against a rising dollar, ahead of a whole-economy purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey about Africa’s most industrialised economy.

At 0646 GMT, the rand traded at 19.4000 against the dollar, about 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar last traded around 0.1% stronger against a basket of global currencies.

The rand has been on a downward trajectory this week, tumbling against a buoyant dollar on both Monday and Tuesday to sit nearly 2.4% weaker since the start of the month.

“The rand continues to feel the pressure from the strong dollar and general risk aversion driven by the rate hike fears,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, adding that markets are on the fence about whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again this year.

“Bets that the (South African Reserve Bank) will have to hike further are on the rise, and (this month’s) big hike in the petrol price is likely to raise inflation fears.”

The whole-economy PMI for September is due to be released at 0715 GMT.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, the yield up 5 basis points to 11.070%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand falls further before whole-economy PMI

Intra-day update: rupee’s winning run continues against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s upwards march continues

World Bank projects primary balance at negative 0.4pc

Certain tax policies discourage investment in tradable sector: World Bank

3rd Belt and Road Forum: Over 2 dozen pacts likely to be signed

ECC approves telecom infrastructure- sharing framework

TRG says ‘any association with Zia Chishti’ would damage value of company’s underlying assets

Customs agents, transporters: FBR seeks bank guarantees for Afghan transit goods

Afghan transit commercial goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee on 5 categories

Special forensic audit of SSGCL, Pesco, Hesco ordered

Read more stories