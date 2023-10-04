Wasa to launch operation against defaulters

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore has decided to launch an operation against defaulters of water bills.

In this connection, Wasa Lahore MD Ghafran Ahmed chaired a meeting here on Tuesday.

While addressing the meeting, he directed the relevant officers to intensify revenue collection and launch a grand operation against the defaulters. He also issued orders to disconnect the water connections of the defaulters and filed a police case against them. He also reprimanded the officials for showing negligence in revenue collection.

For conserving energy, he asked all the directors to take special measures to save electricity and special attention should be given to the desalination process.

