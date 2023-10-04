BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan

ATC extends remand of Dr Yasmin

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of senior PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid for next 14 days in the Askari Tower attack and setting the PML-N’s office cases on fire.

The court directed the police to produce Dr Yasmin Rashid before the court again on October 17.

Earlier, Dr Yasmin Rashid was produced before the court after the expiry of her judicial remand.

Meanwhile, a division bench of the Lahore High Court adjourned hearing of a petition filed against refusing physical remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid in May 09 riots as one of the member of the bench was on leave.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

