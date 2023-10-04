Alkhidmat holds certificate awarding ceremony

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has awarded certificates to successful students for completing their skill development courses.

The certificates were given at a ceremony to the successful students, who completed their two and six month courses in electrical, mobile repairing and industrial automation from the Alkhidmat Skill Development Centre, lately.

CEO Alkhidmat Karachi, Naveed Ali Baig, who was chief guest at the function, said that over 130 students achieved the certificates after completing their courses.

Since the first batch of SDC, he said that about 70 percent students are already on jobs, he said and congratulated the fresh successful batch of students. He also announced to open courses for spoken English, soon.

Director Mawakhat Yousuf Muhyiudeen said that Alkhidmat is also giving interest-free loans to the people with no financial resources for setting up their private businesses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023