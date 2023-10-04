BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan

Barrister Hassaan meeting with father: LHC asks law officer to seek instructions from concerned

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed a law officer to seek instructions from the authorities concerned regarding a meeting between Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi, the nephew of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and his father in the army’s custody.

A written order of the last week’s hearing issued by the court said, “The law officers are directed to ensure establishing contact with the concerned within a fortnight.”

During the last hearing of a petition by Hafeezullah Khan Niazi, father of Hassaan, a law officer had told the court that visiting a suspect in the military’s custody was not allowed under any law.

The petitioner’s counsel, however, pleaded that the Pakistan Army Act 1952 as well as its rules allow an accused person being tried under a court-martial right of communication with witnesses or any friend or defending officer.

The law officer said he could not establish contact with the concerned authorities and sought time to obtain instructions to allow a petitioner’s meeting with his detained son. The court passed the orders accordingly and adjourned the proceedings till October 17.

Barrister Niazi had been handed over to the military for trial over his alleged involvement in the attack on the corps commander house on May 9. A report previously filed before the court said the absconding lawyer had been found involved in offences under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, read with Sections 2(1) (d) and 59(4) of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952. And these offences are bound to be tried by the court martial, the report added.

