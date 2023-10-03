BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
PPP ‘only’ party that wants timely elections: Bilawal

Monitoring Desk Published 03 Oct, 2023 06:02am

KARACHI: Taking a dig at his allies in the erstwhile Pakistan Democratic Movement-led ruling coalition, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday claimed the PPP was the “only” political party in the country that wanted timely elections.

“PPP is the country’s only party that wants elections to take place,” he said in a press conference in Karachi, lamenting how “so-called” political leaders were coming up with excuses to delay polls.

“You must have seen that sometimes a so-called leader comes on screen and says: ‘Delimitation has to happen and until then [elections can be delayed]’. Okay let’s accept delimitation [needs to be done] but that process has been completed so now there should be no issue in giving the date [for polls].

Upcoming general polls: Bilawal forms provincial parliamentary boards to finalise candidates

“If not delimitation, then sometimes someone begins talking about the weather that ‘it is very cold in February and January so how will we contest elections,’ while others talk about the law and order situation,” Bilawal said.

His statement appeared to be a criticism of JUI-F emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s concerns over holding elections in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtun­khwa at a time when they remain grip­­ped by intense winter.

Talking about the discourse over the timing of elections today, Bilawal said the public should realise who was running away from accountability in polls and who was ready to present themselves for answerability before voters.

“The PPP will continue its politics and would not rest before securing the notification for an election date,” he asserted.

Bilawal further said that the PPP was ready to present its ideology and manifesto before the public as a part of its preparations for the upcoming elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Arif Oct 03, 2023 08:53am
Clown of the Circus
