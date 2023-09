Upcoming general polls: Bilawal forms provincial parliamentary boards to finalise candidates

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted provincial parliamentary boards of the party which will approve tickets for candidates for the coming general elections in January next year in the country.

Divisional and district presidents will also be invited for consultation in these provincial election boards. The PPP chairman has formed separate parliamentary boards for the four provinces of the country. The parliamentary boards will decide about the party’s candidates for general elections.

Each province’s parliamentary board will recommend candidates to Bilawal for the party ticket, who will decide on the recommendation.

According to the notification issued by PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, on Saturday, the board formed for Central Punjab consists of Raja Parvez Ashraf, Rana Farooq Saeed Khan, Syed Hasan Murtaza, Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Amir Fida Paracha, Aurangzeb S Burki, Belum Hasnain, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad, Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, Ghulam Farid Kathia, Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat, Nayyar H Dar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Qasim Zia, Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi, and Samina Khalid Ghurki.

According to Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari’s announcement, the board to be formed for South Punjab includes Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood, Natasha Doultana, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad Khan, Syed Yusuf Raza Gelani, Makhdoom Shahabuddin, and Shazia Abid.

While in the board formed for Sindh, Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, Syed Waqar Mehdi, Aajiz Dhamrah, Abdul Latif Ansari, Abdul Qadir Patel, Farooq H Naek, Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Islamuddin Sheikh, Jam Mehtab Dahar, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman, Manzoor Hussain Wassan, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Mian Raza Rabbani, Mir Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Dr Nafisa Shah, Nawab Muhammad Yusuf Talpur, Pir Mazharul Haq, Rukhsana Zuberi, Saeed Ghani, Salim Mandviwala, Shazia Atta Mari, Sherry Rehman, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Taj Haider, and Shagufta Jumani are included.

According to the notification issued by the secretary general of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the board formed for Balochistan consists of Mir Changez Khan Jamali, Rozi Khan Kakar, Sirbuland Khan Jogezai, Haji Ali Madad Jattak, Mir Baz Muhammad Khan Khetran, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Sabir Baloch, and Ghazala Gola included.

While, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Shuja Khan, Amjad Khan Afridi, Anwar Saifullah Khan, Azam Khan Afridi, Barrister Masood Kausar, Begum Shahzadi Suleman, Farhatullah Babar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Humayun Khan, Najam Din Khan, Sardar Ali Khan, Syed Akhunzada Chattan and Rubina Khalid are included in the board formed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Thursday, announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.

