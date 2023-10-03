Message from Tariq Shafi Chairman, Pakistan Korea Business & Friendship Council

TEXT: We are pleased to congratulate the People's Republic of Korea on their National Foundation Day. Incidentally, this year we are also celebrating the 40th anniversary of Pakistan-Korea Diplomatic Relations. During these 40 years our relations have been more and more stronger.

More joyful is that Lords Impex, sole agents of Kumho Tire, are also celebrating 40 years of excellence with Kumho Tire company from Korea. Kumho Tire is among the first few Korean products introduced in Pakistan. Over these 40 years, there has been remarkable success and popularity of the Kumho Tire, manufactured by Koreans. This is proof of Korean good quality products and acceptability in Pakistan. Kumho Tire is continuously one of the top brands in customer’s liking. People are enjoying the several advantages found in Kumho Tires like; longer mileage, low noise, less pollution and fuel saving.

Due to worldwide ac-ceptability and reputation in Pakistan, Kumho has become the Original Equipment Tire for many vehicles assembled locally, including Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Sonata, KIA Sportage and many, many more.

Tariq Shafi

CEO Lords Impex

