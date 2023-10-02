BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Dasun Shanaka factfile

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2023 06:32pm

NEW DELHI: Factfile on Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka ahead of the Cricket World Cup which gets underway in India on Thursday:

Shanaka arrived on the international scene in T20 cricket before graduating to ODIs punctuated by a brief Test career which yielded just six matches over five years.

He enjoyed a memorable ODI debut in 2016, scoring 42 and taking a career-best 5-43 with his medium pace against Ireland.

However, he endured a miserable time during the World Cup qualifying event in Zimbabwe in June, managing just 12 runs and taking five wickets.

Captain since 2021, Shanaka needs to boost the morale of a team who were crushed by 10 wickets by India in the recent Asia Cup final on home ground in Colombo.

Matches: 67

Runs: 1,204

Highest score: 108 not out

Average: 22.29

100s: 2

50s: 3

Wickets: 27

Best bowling: 5-43

Average: 34.11

