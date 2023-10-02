BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Oct 02, 2023
World

Indian spacecraft heads towards centre of solar system

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s Sun-monitoring spacecraft has crossed a landmark point on its journey to escape “the sphere of Earth’s influence”, its space agency said, days after the disappointment of its Moon rover failing to awaken.

The Aditya-L1 mission, which started its four-month journey towards the centre of the solar system on September 2, carries instruments to observe the Sun’s outermost layers.

“The spacecraft has escaped the sphere of Earth’s influence,” the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a statement late Saturday.

Aditya, named after the Hindu Sun deity, has travelled 920,000 kilometres (570,000 miles), just over half the journey’s total distance.

At that point, the gravitational forces of both astronomical bodies cancel out, allowing the mission to remain in a stable halo orbit around our nearest star.

“This is the second time in succession that ISRO could send a spacecraft outside the sphere of influence of the Earth, the first time being the Mars Orbiter Mission”, the agency added.

