Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Türkiye

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemns the terrorist attack targeting the Ministry of Internal Affairs of brotherly Türkiye earlier.

Pakistan Foreign Office said that “we pray for the swift and complete recovery of those injured in this heinous attack. Pakistan resolutely stands with Türkiye in its fight against the scourge of terrorism”.

It further stated that we are confident that with their characteristic grit and determination, the Turkish nation will defeat this menace and emerge ever stronger.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar also went on twitter and stated that Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack in Ankara today. We stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brothers and sisters in the fight against the scourge of terrorism. I have no doubt that under the dynamic leadership of my brother Recep Tayyip Erdgon. The resolute Turkish nation will emerge ever stronger from this challenge.

