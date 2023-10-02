Maryam says Nawaz can surely help resolve crisis

LAHORE: Expressing resolve to overcome the public issues by providing ease in their lives, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said her party had delivered in the past under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership and would deliver again.

While addressing a workers convention of PML-N Gilgit-Baltistan through a video link, she said, had Nawaz Sharif was not punished, the people would not have been punished for inflation today.

Nawaz Sharif will respond to the love and sincerity of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in the form of development of this region and uplift of the people, she said, adding: “Nawaz Sharif always developed Pakistan and brought prosperity in people’s lives. Nawaz Sharif will give peace to all of Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan, and overcome the menace of terrorism.”

Maryam highlighted that Nawaz Sharif had ended load shedding and terrorism in the past and would overcome current challenges. “Nawaz Sharif always fulfilled the promises, if voted to power, our government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif would deliver,” she said, adding: “Nawaz Sharif does not make claims, he works, Nawaz Sharif’s name is written on every development project.”

She said that Nawaz Sharif has prepared an agenda to steer the country and the nation out of problems. Between 2013 and 2018, the growth rate was 6.1 per cent and inflation was at the lowest level of 3.8 per cent, she said.

She said that Nawaz Sharif will provide education, employment, skills and business opportunities to the youth of Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan.

