BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia to tap international debt markets as deficits return

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2023 05:25pm

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to tap the international debt markets to finance a projected budget deficit in 2023-2024, the finance ministry said, against a backdrop of lower oil prices and the country’s extended oil production cuts.

The finance ministry said in a preliminary budget statement on Saturday that it expected a budget deficit of 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year rather than an earlier projected surplus, and a deficit of 1.9% of GDP in 2024.

Both deficits are estimated at 161 billion riyals ($43 billion).

Saudi Arabia is working to prepare an annual borrowing plan in accordance with a medium-term debt strategy and “access global debt markets to enhance the kingdom’s position in international markets”, the finance ministry said.

The country still depends heavily on oil revenues, even though it has spent heavily on initiatives to diversify its economy.

Some analysts have predicted the kingdom’s economy would shrink for the first time since 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, although a hefty dividend from state oil producer Saudi Aramco could offset some of the deficits.

Oil prices, which remain below last year’s average of $100 a barrel, rose above $90 after Riyadh said last month that it was extending a voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of 2023.

This has pushed total revenue estimates for 2023 up to 1,180 billion riyals from an earlier projection of 1,130 billion riyals, the finance ministry said.

Total revenues are still below the 2022 levels of 1,268 billion riyals.

Meanwhile, total expenditure is seen rising to 1,262 billion riyals in 2023, from an earlier estimate of 1,114 billion riyals, before slowing down marginally to 1,251 billion riyals in 2024.

Despite strong growth in the non-oil economy, lower oil production and revenue this year impacted the kingdom’s 2023 GDP growth which the ministry revised down to 0.03% compared with a previous forecast of 3.1%. Non-oil GDP is expected to grow 5.9% in 2023.

“The higher spending targets released in the Saudi government budget indicates that domestic growth will remain strong,” said Mazen al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital. “The increase in spending should support the 4% growth in non-oil GDP next year.”

Saudi Arabia Oil prices MENA Saudi Aramco oil production oil market Saudi Arabia GDP Saudi Arabia Economy international debt markets

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia to tap international debt markets as deficits return

Turkiye says ‘terrorist attack’ took place in Ankara

Cut in rates of petroleum products

Meeting with Dr Shamshad: Banks, DFIs agree to set up private equity, venture funds

Moscow Format Consultations: Afghan govt asked to eliminate terrorist groups

Policeman martyred, 2 terrorists killed in attack in Mianwali

Income Tax return filing deadline extended to Oct 31

Pakistan will avenge Mastung blast: Balochistan interim info minister

President dismisses FBR’s appeal against expats

Afghan embassy in India suspends operations

Five new cargo vessels heading for Ukrainian Black Sea ports

Read more stories