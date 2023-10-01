International community condemns latest terror attacks

ISLAMABAD: The international community has strongly condemned the two terror suicide attacks in Mastung, Balochistan and Dowaba, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, in which dozens of people lost their lives on Friday. In a statement over X, formerly known as Twitter, the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated: “The U.S. condemns suicide attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed and injured worshippers and others.

Pakistanis deserve to practice their faith without fear. Our deep condolences to families who lost their loved ones.” US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome condemned the attacks. “The Pakistani people deserve to gather and celebrate their faith without the fear of terror attacks like the ones today in Balochistan and KP. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We will continue to stand with Pakistan in the face of these vicious attacks,” Ambassador Blome said in a statement on Friday.

France also utterly condemned the terrorist attacks and offered condolences with the victim families. “France utterly condemns the terrorist attacks that targeted religious processions in several Pakistani provinces, killing more than 50 people and leaving dozens injured. France offers its condolences to the bereaved and its best wishes for a speedy recovery to those who were injured. It stands with the Pakistani people at this difficult time,” the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In a message to President Dr Arif Alvi, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, said: “By acting blindly in Pakistan, terrorists have no other purpose but to create division among Muslims.” Condemning the cowardly act of terrorism in Balochistan, he said that this blind act has once again shown that the terrorists, with their ignorance and distance from the merciful teachings of Islam, have no other goal than to create division among Muslims. While expressing his sympathy with the government and people of Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Balochistan’s Mastung area, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of innocent people, he said the Islamic Republic of Iran is resolutely ready to cooperate with Pakistan to fight against any manifestations of terrorism and extremism and wants the international community, especially the Islamic countries, to seriously react to this criminal act and prevent the repetition of such tragic events.

The UN Security Council’s President Ferit Hoxha (Albania), said in a statement that members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide terrorist attacks in Pakistan today that targeted a religious procession in Mastung, Balochistan Province, to commemorate 12 Rabi-ul-Awaal, the birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and a mosque in Hangu district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least 58 innocent Pakistanis with over 80 injured. “The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” read the statement.

It added that the members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan, as well as, all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

