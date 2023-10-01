BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Rs63bn more than the target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.041trn

Sohail Sarfraz Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs 2,041 billion during the first quarter of current financial year against the assigned target of Rs1,978 billion, exceeding the target by Rs63 billion.

According to the data of tax collection released by the FBR on Saturday, the FBR has also put in exceptional efforts to achieve revenue target for September 2023.

As against a target of Rs. 794 billion, the FBR was able to collect Rs. 834 billion, while refunds amounting to Rs. 37 billion were issued compared to Rs. 18 billion issued in September 2022.

Sept tax collection up by Rs20bn in 28 days

The FBR has collected Rs834 billion in September 2023 against Rs 688 billion in September 2022, showing an increase of Rs 146 billion.

The FBR has collected Rs. 2,041 billion during July-September (2023-24) against Rs 1,644 billion during the same period of 2022-23, reflecting an increase of Rs 370 billion.

However, severe import compression was witnessed during the month of September, 2023. During previous month, taxes at import stage were collected at Rs. 299 billion whereas during the current month, taxes at import stage were only Rs. 254 billion.

The FBR was able to make up the shortfall of Rs. 45 billion through domestic taxes especially direct taxes.

Team FBR has put in tremendous work. The sincerity and work ethic displayed by FBR officers and officials were exemplary.

Moreover, FBR is committed to not only achieving the assigned target for the coming months of the current financial year but also surpassing it, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Tax FBR tax collection

Comments

1000 characters

Rs63bn more than the target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.041trn

Meeting with Dr Shamshad: Banks, DFIs agree to set up private equity, venture funds

Israel, Saudi moving towards ‘framework’ for deal: US

Moscow Format Consultations: Afghan govt asked to eliminate terrorist groups

ECP’s preliminary delimitation: Fafen raises issue with population variation

Income Tax return filing deadline extended to Oct 31

GCC, Pakistan sign FTA

President dismisses FBR’s appeal against expats

Elections on Oct 21-22: PTBA issues provisional list of candidates

Q1 SRB collection up 44pc to Rs52.12bn YoY

Read more stories