CM orders strict action against private schools violating law

APP Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

KARACHI: The Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Former Justice Maqbool Baqar has directed the Secretary of Sindh School Education to take strict legal action against private schools for not adhering to the Sindh Right of Children’s Free and Compulsory Education Act.

While drawing the attention of the Secretary in his letter to the act, the CM directed him to implement the law within a week and submit a report. CM Baqar said that under the law, every private school or educational institution was bound to provide free education to 10 percent of its total number of students. This law had been in force since 2013 but school education had failed to comply with it, the CM said and quoted 2 sections A and B of chapter 4 section 10 of the act.

According to these two sections, a private school should provide free education to 10 percent students of its total enrollment from class one onwards.

